VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

MOAT stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $69.57. 942,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,310. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23.

