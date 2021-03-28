Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 940.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $129.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $74.06 and a 1-year high of $131.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

