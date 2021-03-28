Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,815,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.29. 180,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,642. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $157.46 and a 1 year high of $237.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.99.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

