Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.86. 607,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,996. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $226.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

