Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6,096.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,728 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,866,000 after acquiring an additional 287,185 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $83,320,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,052,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,818,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.56 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $62.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

