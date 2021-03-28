Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,193,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,479,000 after buying an additional 98,796 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,320,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,052,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,818,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.56. 774,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,652. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $62.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

