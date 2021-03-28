Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $40.14 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

