Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Stock Position Decreased by Parian Global Management LP

Parian Global Management LP lessened its stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,845,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,912 shares during the quarter. Vapotherm comprises about 12.4% of Parian Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned 7.19% of Vapotherm worth $49,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $51,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,893.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $171,300. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.07. 291,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,452. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $621.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAPO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

