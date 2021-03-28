Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Stock Holdings Increased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the quarter. Varian Medical Systems comprises approximately 0.5% of Walleye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Varian Medical Systems worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,769,000 after purchasing an additional 911,042 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,662,000 after purchasing an additional 399,930 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,985 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $172,648,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 977,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 553,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VAR shares. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $176.60. The company had a trading volume of 466,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,353. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.24 and a 12-month high of $176.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

