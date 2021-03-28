VeChain (VET) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. VeChain has a total market cap of $5.84 billion and $805.46 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be bought for $0.0909 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeChain has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org.

