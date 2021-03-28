Velas Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Velas has a total market cap of $278.43 million and approximately $11.58 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001303 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000604 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001701 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Velas Token Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

