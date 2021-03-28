Veles Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $133,333.83 and approximately $115.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veles has traded up 27.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,394.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.91 or 0.03070530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.73 or 0.00346110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.09 or 0.00910003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.71 or 0.00425511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.52 or 0.00361990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.00260775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021599 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,357 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,672 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

