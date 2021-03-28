Venus (XVS) Price Hits $48.01 on Major Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Venus has a market capitalization of $438.65 million and $162.17 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be bought for about $48.01 or 0.00086596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,493.98 or 1.00102533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00034229 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001421 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010859 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,137,425 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars.

