Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Hits $540.55 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $540.55 million and $47.99 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.83 or 0.00329806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000601 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,440,517,449 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

