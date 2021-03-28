VeriCoin (VRC) Trading Up 7.5% This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0908 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $13,029.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,997.53 or 0.99941030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00033983 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00089290 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001421 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,566,171 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.