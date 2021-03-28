VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of VeriSign worth $21,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in VeriSign by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 342,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,248,000 after buying an additional 491,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VeriSign by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,805,000 after buying an additional 47,733 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in VeriSign by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 160,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,627,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in VeriSign by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,671,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,040,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,064 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.68. 632,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.26 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.13 and a 200 day moving average of $201.17.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

