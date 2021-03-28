Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERI. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Veritone alerts:

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Veritone by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Veritone by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 538.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. 525,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,510. The company has a market capitalization of $758.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.