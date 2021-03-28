Vertcoin Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $38.96 million and $751,549.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,537.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.49 or 0.03042058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.15 or 0.00331569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.82 or 0.00896372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.09 or 0.00419692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.30 or 0.00357047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.96 or 0.00257410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021295 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,342,297 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

