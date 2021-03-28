Vesper Reaches Market Cap of $143.26 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded up 33% against the US dollar. Vesper has a market capitalization of $143.26 million and $6.37 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $64.56 or 0.00116010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00057654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00228625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $514.68 or 0.00924861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00050649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00080236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00028725 BTC.

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,219,121 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

