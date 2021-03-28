Viacoin (VIA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.25 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded up 54.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002278 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $29.34 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.57 or 0.00337594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,731 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

