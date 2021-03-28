VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Down 51.3% in March

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CFO opened at $67.30 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $67.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average is $62.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

