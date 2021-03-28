Vid Trading Down 65.4% This Week (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Vid has traded 65.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a total market capitalization of $813,527.50 and approximately $93,776.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.50 or 0.00621017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00065634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00024232 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

VI is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,742,304 coins. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

