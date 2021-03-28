VideoCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $141.40 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001686 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 80.7% higher against the dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $141.40 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3,125.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,108,135 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

