VIDY (VIDY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.07 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One VIDY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. VIDY has a market cap of $21.07 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIDY has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00023001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00047744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.67 or 0.00612224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024304 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

