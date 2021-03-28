VIG Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One VIG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $1,342.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIG Token Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 835,060,102 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

