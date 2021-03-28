Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 577.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

