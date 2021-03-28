Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 100.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.16% of NOW worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NOW by 14,729.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,551 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in NOW by 3,719.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,407 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in NOW by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NOW by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 936,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNOW. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $10.39 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

