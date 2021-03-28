Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 1,244.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,245 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.01% of Vital Farms worth $10,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vital Farms by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,236.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $21.12 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

