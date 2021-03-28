VNX Exchange (VNXLU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $64,608.00

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VNX Exchange has a market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $64,608.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VNX Exchange Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

