Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $881,527.46 and approximately $280,340.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00028493 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.