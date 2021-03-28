Vox.Finance One Day Volume Tops $270,042.00 (VOX)

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Vox.Finance token can now be purchased for $133.91 or 0.00239363 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. Vox.Finance has a total market cap of $818,301.65 and $270,042.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00221637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.63 or 0.00873457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00050699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00078134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00028191 BTC.

Vox.Finance Token Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 10,601 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,111 tokens. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance

Vox.Finance Token Trading

