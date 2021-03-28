Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Holdings Raised by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 1,078.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 723,026 shares during the period. Voya Prime Rate Trust comprises approximately 3.6% of Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPR. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,292,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,210,000 after buying an additional 1,136,497 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,962,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $3,029,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,758,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 409,592 shares during the period.

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

Voya Prime Rate Trust stock remained flat at $$4.64 during midday trading on Friday. 428,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,527. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.