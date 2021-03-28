Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,932,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $22,168,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 739,727 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 731.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 656,563 shares in the last quarter.

WDR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. 559,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,669. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. Waddell & Reed Financial has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

