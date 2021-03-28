Wagerr (WGR) One Day Volume Tops $124,794.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0846 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $18.33 million and $124,794.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023118 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,518,238 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

