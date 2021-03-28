Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Up 168.3% in March

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a growth of 168.3% from the February 28th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.2 days.

Shares of Wajax stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. Wajax has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $16.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on WJXFF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wajax from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Wajax from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wajax from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

