Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 117,464 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 520.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,464 shares during the quarter. Highwoods Properties accounts for 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,017,000 after acquiring an additional 274,703 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,009,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,551 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after acquiring an additional 300,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,952,000 after acquiring an additional 93,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 688,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,516. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

