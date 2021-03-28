Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 17,696 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 108.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the quarter. Inphi accounts for 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Inphi worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 72,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,247,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.38.

Shares of Inphi stock traded up $5.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $72.49 and a 52 week high of $182.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.81.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

