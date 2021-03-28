Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 19,840 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,840 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,586,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3,652.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 389,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 379,302 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after purchasing an additional 296,186 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 276,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.05. 530,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,887. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $113.16.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,654 shares of company stock worth $1,089,651. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.