Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of Vital Farms at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1,244.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 370,245 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 360,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 181,035 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vital Farms stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,344. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,086 shares in the company, valued at $541,920.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,641 shares of company stock worth $1,741,236 over the last 90 days.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

