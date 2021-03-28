Walleye Capital LLC Buys 69,032 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 2,210.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,155 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after acquiring an additional 464,712 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RUN. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $3,589,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,591,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,211,383.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 529,934 shares of company stock worth $40,094,884. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,949,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,276. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,427.61 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

