Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of LendingTree as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in LendingTree by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after acquiring an additional 316,744 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 698.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.15.

NASDAQ:TREE traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.04. The stock had a trading volume of 348,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,517. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. Equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

