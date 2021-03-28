Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 355,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,000. Kimco Realty accounts for 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kimco Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,823,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,847,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 170,641 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,673,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,106,000 after purchasing an additional 438,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. 3,683,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,934. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.39.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

