Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 0.3% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after purchasing an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,037 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,626,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,148,163. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

