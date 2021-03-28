Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 73,554 RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,554 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,000. RealPage makes up approximately 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.07% of RealPage at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

NASDAQ RP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.35. 434,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.76 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, reports acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

