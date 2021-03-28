Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial makes up about 0.6% of Walleye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of STAG Industrial worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 204,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 71,089 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

NYSE STAG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.20. 1,006,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,502. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

