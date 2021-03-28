Walleye Capital LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1,548.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Qorvo by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Qorvo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO traded up $10.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,732. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $191.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

