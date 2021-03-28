Walleye Capital LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,461 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,056,000. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,082,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $227,890,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,702,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $90,488.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 292,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,278,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $338,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,716 shares of company stock worth $7,684,861. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. 4,348,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,981,007. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.60 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WORK. Cowen downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

