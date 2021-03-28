Walleye Capital LLC Has $5.12 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1,252.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.3% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 57,518 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $603,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 76,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 754,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,347,000 after acquiring an additional 58,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

ALXN stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.88. 1,494,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,713. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

