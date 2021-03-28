Walleye Capital LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,791,000 after buying an additional 699,764 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,658,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,717,000 after buying an additional 523,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 858,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,912,000 after buying an additional 302,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,177. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $232.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.07 and a 200 day moving average of $210.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

