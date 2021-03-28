Walleye Capital LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1,539.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,766 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties accounts for about 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PEAK traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,718,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. KeyCorp cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

